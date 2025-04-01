Which train has maximum coaches in India?

Indian Railways remains the most affordable and accessible mode of long-distance travel for millions. It connects families, facilitates tourism, and serves as a bridge between diverse cultures and communities.
Spanning over 68,000 kilometers, Indian Railways is one of the largest and busiest railway systems in the world. It also serves as the backbone of India's socio-economic framework.
We have all experienced the charm of train journeys, but have you ever wondered which train in India holds the record for having the maximum number of coaches? Let's uncover this fascinating fact in the upcoming slides.
The Prayagraj Express is the longest passenger train in India, with a maximum of 24 coaches. It runs between Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and New Delhi.
The Prayagraj Express halts at six stations before reaching its final destination. The train is one of the most popular trains operated by Indian Railways.
Prayagraj Express stands out as a remarkable feat of engineering and efficiency. Initially introduced with fewer coaches, the train underwent several augmentations to meet the growing demand of passengers.
By December 16, 2016, the Prayagraj Express featured 21 coaches, which increased to 22 within days, and eventually reached 24 coaches by September 2019. This expansion not only accommodated more passengers but also set the stage for achieving higher speeds.
