Why North India faces extreme cold weather?

The geographical location of North India is one of the reasons why North India is cooler than other parts of the country.
Snowfall on the Himalayas creates a reflective layer of snow and glaciers, preventing heat absorption and keeping the region colder.
The western disturbance causes snowfall and rain in the Himalayan hills, which leads to a significant drop in temperature in North India.
North India is near the Earth's latitude line, which plays a key role in determining the weather. This region experiences colder conditions due to its proximity.
The region falling in the Northern Hemisphere always experiences severe cold and snowfall.
Most North Indian states, being far from the coast, lack the sea's moderating effect, leading to extreme cold temperatures.
