SpaceX is a privately funded rocket manufacturer and transport services company. In the year 2020, the SpaceX launch tally was 27.
Image Source : SpaceX
SpaceX is also known as Space Exploration Technologies, it was founded by Elon Musk. In 2021, its launch tally was 33.
SpaceX has developed a reusable rocket and launch system to significantly reduce cost of space flight. In 2022, launch tally was 61 in number.
SpaceX is the world's dominant space launch provider. In 2023, the launch tally was 98.
In 2024, the launch tally was 134. SpaceX, NASA, and the United States Armed Forces work closely together by means of governmental contracts.
