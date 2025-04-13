Why H1 is written on train coaches?

Everyone has traveled by train at least once in their life. But, have you ever noticed each coach of a train has different labels or alphabets, or numbers written on it?
Alphabets are used to identify the coaches for passengers on a train, often accompanied by numbers.
Indian trains have various types of coaches, classified into different categories and accordingly, the boards or labels are displayed on them.
You must have also seen the H1 board on train coaches. However, do you know why H1 is written on the train coach?
If a coach is labeled with 'H1,' it indicates that it is a First Class AC coach, the most luxurious and premium class of coach in the Indian Railways.
In H1 coaches, passengers are provided with their own private cabins. These coaches also offer superior facilities compared to other types of coaches.
The First AC coach typically consists of 4 cabins. Half of these coaches feature 2 cabins for passengers, which can be locked from the inside for added privacy and security.
Next : What is the full form of WL, RSWL, PQWL, GNWL written on train tickets? Check here
Click to read more..