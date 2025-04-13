 Why H1 is written on train coaches?

Why H1 is written on train coaches?

Image Source : PTI

Everyone has traveled by train at least once in their life. But, have you ever noticed each coach of a train has different labels or alphabets, or numbers written on it?

Image Source : PTI

Alphabets are used to identify the coaches for passengers on a train, often accompanied by numbers.

Image Source : PTI

Indian trains have various types of coaches, classified into different categories and accordingly, the boards or labels are displayed on them.

Image Source : PTI

You must have also seen the H1 board on train coaches. However, do you know why H1 is written on the train coach?

Image Source : PTI

If a coach is labeled with 'H1,' it indicates that it is a First Class AC coach, the most luxurious and premium class of coach in the Indian Railways.

Image Source : File Photo

In H1 coaches, passengers are provided with their own private cabins. These coaches also offer superior facilities compared to other types of coaches.

Image Source : Facebook

The First AC coach typically consists of 4 cabins. Half of these coaches feature 2 cabins for passengers, which can be locked from the inside for added privacy and security.

Image Source : Facebook

Next : What is the full form of WL, RSWL, PQWL, GNWL written on train tickets? Check here

Click to read more..