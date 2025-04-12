What is the full form of WL, RSWL, PQWL, GNWL written on train tickets? Check Here

WL (Waiting List): This means your ticket is not confirmed yet. You are on the waiting list, and you’ll get a seat only if someone cancels their confirmed ticket.
RSWL (Remote Location Waiting List): This is a waiting list for stations that are not the originating station but are important stops along the route. It applies to smaller stations where the train doesn't start but passes through.
PQWL (Pooled Quota Waiting List): This waiting list is for a shared quota of tickets among a group of smaller stations or a specific route segment. Confirmation chances are generally lower for PQWL.
GNWL (General Waiting List): This is the most common and highest priority waiting list. It applies to tickets booked from the starting station of the train or nearby major stations. GNWL has better chances of confirmation compared to others.
Coach and berth details: Your train ticket shows coach (e.g., S3, B1) and seat or berth details like LB (Lower Berth), MB (Middle Berth – in Sleeper class), UB (Upper Berth), SL (Side Lower), and SU (Side Upper).
Tatkal Tickets: Booking opens one day before the journey date, starting at 10 AM for AC and 11 AM for Sleeper classes. It is more expensive, but useful for urgent travel.
The final reservation chart in the Indian Railways is prepared about 4 hours before departure, and waitlisted tickets can get confirmed until then.
