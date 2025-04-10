India's only town where onions are completely banned

Onions are an essential ingredient in most dishes.
Over half the population in our country relies on onions in their daily diet.
However, it may surprise you that there's a place in India where onions are completely banned.
In this place, onions are neither used in households nor served in hotels.
Onions are so rare here that you won't find them in the markets no matter how hard you look.'
This unique place is none other than Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.
Katra, located in Jammu, is home to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi temple, which holds immense significance in Hinduism.
Devotees from across the country and beyond undertake long journeys to seek the blessings of Maa Vaishno Devi.
To maintain the sanctity and purity for devotees, the use of onions is strictly prohibited in Katra.
