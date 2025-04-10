We all travel by train and often notice various details printed on our railway tickets. While some of these elements catch our attention, others are simply overlooked. One such important detail is something we frequently see but rarely stop to understand. Let's take a closer look at this commonly ignored yet significant on every railway ticket.
If you have ever booked a train ticket in India, you would have definitely come across a 10-digit number known as PNR. But have you ever wondered what it really means? Well, PNR stands for "Passenger Name Record".
The PNR is a unique identification number generated at the time of booking a railway ticket. This number holds key details related to a passenger's journey and is essential for both travelers and Indian Railways.
The PNR is stored in the central database of the Centre for Railway Information Systems and is used to retrieve all relevant information about a passenger's travel plan. This includes the passenger's name, gender, age, train number, journey date, boarding point, destination, coach and seat number, fare details, and booking status.
One of the most useful aspects of PNR is checking the status of your ticket—whether it's confirmed or still on the waitlist. As travel dates approach, passengers often rely on their PNR number to get real-time updates via the IRCTC website, SMS, or mobile apps.
Interestingly, the first three digits of a PNR indicate the zone of the railway where the ticket has been booked, while the remaining seven digits are randomly generated for unique identification.
So next time you book a train journey, don’t ignore that 10-digit PNR number—it's more than just a reference code as it is your travel identity on Indian Railways.
