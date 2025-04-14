Why do Indian Railway train coaches have yellow or white lines?

During your train journey, you might have noticed white or yellow stripes painted above the last window of the blue ICF coach to indicate the type of coach.
The yellow and white lines on Indian Railway train coaches serve as visual indicators to distinguish different types of coaches.
The Indian Railways has reserved specific coaches for women, marked with grey stripes on a grey background.
While the white stripes signify a general coach, yellow stripes are used on coaches designated for disabled and sick passengers.
Apart from this, the first-class coaches are marked with red stripes on a grey background.
These stripes on the Indian Railway coaches are designed to make it easier for passengers to quickly identify the type of coach they need.
