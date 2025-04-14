Who is known as the father of Indian Railways?

In India, trains are an integral part of our daily lives, yet there are lesser-known facts about them that many of us may not be aware of. One such fact is the identity of the "Father of Indian Railways." Let's uncover the answer in the upcoming slides.
The story of Indian Railways began in 1853, when the first passenger train chugged from Mumbai (then Bombay) to Thane, covering a distance of about 34 kilometers.
The brainchild of British colonial rulers, the railway system was initially intended to benefit the British Empire by facilitating faster transportation of goods like raw materials from India to the ports for shipment to Europe.
The pioneering step was taken under the leadership of Lord Dalhousie, who is often referred to as the Father of Indian Railways. He is said to have convinced the British to introduce railways in India. He served as the Governor-General of India from 1848 to 1856.
Lord Dalhousie introduced the "Railway Minutes of 1853", which outlined the future development of Indian Railways. On April 16, 1853, the first passenger train in India ran between Bombay (now Mumbai) and Thane.
Lord Dalhousie's vision of creating a nationwide railway network as a means to boost communication, trade, and control across British India set the foundation for what would become one of the world's most impressive rail systems.
The success of the first train was followed by a series of milestones, with railway lines spreading across various parts of India over the following decades.
Following its modest beginnings, the Indian Railways network expanded rapidly. By the end of the 19th century, railways had become a crucial part of Indian life.
After India gained independence in 1947, Indian Railways underwent significant changes. With the British leaving, the rail system, once under colonial control, was now managed by the newly formed government of independent India.
