Who owned the land where Taj Mahal is built?

The Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, draws visitors from around the globe for its stunning architecture and rich history.
Built in 1632 AD by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, it was constructed as a mausoleum for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Do you know what existed before the Taj Mahal was built, and who owned the land where it is built today?
Interestingly, the land of the Taj Mahal earlier belonged to a Hindu king.
The land selected for the Taj Mahal is believed to have belonged to Hindu king Raja Jai Singh, a Kachwaha Rajput from Amer.
Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) records show Shah Jahan acquired the Taj Mahal site from Raja Jai Singh in exchange for four Agra havelis.
Construction of the marble monument began in 1632 and was completed over 22 years in 1653.
In 1982, this architectural masterpiece was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
