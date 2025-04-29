India's military expenditure, the fifth largest globally, grew by 1.6 per cent to USD 86.1 billion in the current fiscal year.
Pakistan spent USD 10.2 billion, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
According to a previous SIPRI report, Pakistan significantly increased its arms imports (43 per cent). It was the fifth largest arms importer in 2019–23.
In terms of nuclear prowess, while Pakistan remains the main focus of India's nuclear deterrent, India appears to be emphasising longer-range weapons.
China's military expenditure increased by 7.0 per cent to an estimated USD 314 billion.
The top five military spenders are the United States, China, Russia, Germany and India.
Several countries in central and western Europe saw unprecedented rises in their military expenditure in 2024.
India's military spending in 2024 was nearly nine times that of Pakistan's expenditure, according to SIPRI report.
