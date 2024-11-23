Who is Devendra Fadnavis wife? All you need to know

Devendra Fadnavis's wife is Amruta Fadnavis, a multifaceted personality who wears many hats.
Amruta is a banker, actress, singer, and social activist, currently serving as the Vice President of Axis Bank.
Amruta was born on April 9, 1979, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
She studied at St. Joseph Convent School and later graduated from G.S. College of Commerce and Economics.
She even pursued an MBA in finance and taxation laws from Symbiosis Law School, Pune.
Amruta has been involved in various social initiatives, including representing India at the National Prayer Breakfast in 2017, an international peace initiative presided over by former US President Donald Trump.
She's also been recognized for her contributions, receiving awards like the Women's Excellence Awards 2017 and the Woman of Substance Award at the I Am Woman Awards 2017.
On the personal front, she married the current Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis in 2005 and they have one daughter.
