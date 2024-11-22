 7 Unsold stars from 2024 edition who might earn big in IPL 2025 mega auction

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is available for Rs 2 crore

Young Mumbai spin all-rounder Tanush Kotian is available for Rs 30 lakh

Sri Lanka's in-form wicketkeeper batter is available for Rs 75 lakh

India's rising star Sarfaraz Khan is available for Rs 75 lakh

New Zealand's opener Finn Allen is available for Rs 2 crore

Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is available for Rs 2 crore and is likely to earn big in the 2025 auction

The veteran Steve Smith might attract some interest after going unsold in the 2024 auction

