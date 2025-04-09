Singapore's passport is the most powerful passport in the world, as per the Henley Passport Index 2025.
People holding a Singapore passport can travel visa-free to 195 countries.
The Indian passport is in the 85th position, and its holders can enjoy visa-free access to 57 countries.
Now, let's find out who holds the most powerful passport in India.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan holds the most powerful passport in India.
As per the reports, SRK might have a red passport, which is usually for diplomats or VIPs.
This helps them travel easily and get special treatment in other countries.
However, the actor has never confirmed this.
SRK also holds a golden visa for the UAE.
Next : Forbes list of 7 cities with the most number of billionaires
Click to read more..