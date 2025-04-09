Forbes list of 7 cities with the most number of billionaires

According to Forbes, 3,208 billionaires in the world are spread across 800 cities.
New York tops list with 123 billionaires
Moscow gets second place with 90 billionaires
Hong Kong, third on the list, has 72 billionaires
London is home to 71 billionaires, as it gets the fourth spot
Beijing has 68 billionaires, and it sits in the fifth place
Mumbai hosts 67 billionaires and gets the sixth spot
San Francisco gets the eights spot with 58 billionaires
