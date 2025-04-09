 Forbes list of 7 cities with the most number of billionaires

According to Forbes, 3,208 billionaires in the world are spread across 800 cities.

New York tops list with 123 billionaires

Moscow gets second place with 90 billionaires

Hong Kong, third on the list, has 72 billionaires

London is home to 71 billionaires, as it gets the fourth spot

Beijing has 68 billionaires, and it sits in the fifth place

Mumbai hosts 67 billionaires and gets the sixth spot

San Francisco gets the eights spot with 58 billionaires

