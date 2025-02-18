Which railway station in India has maximum number of platforms?

India's railway network is the fourth-largest in the world, with crores of passengers traveling by train daily.
It is estimated that around 3 crore passengers travel daily on Indian Railways.
But do you know which is the railway station with the most platforms in India?
Howrah Junction in West Bengal is the largest railway station in the country and also one of the busiest.
Howrah Junction has the most number of platforms, which is 23.
The special thing about this railway station is that one does not have to cross the bridge to go from one platform to another.
A railway line with 26 tracks has been laid at Howrah Junction.
Howrah Railway Station was established in the year 1850.
It serves as a gateway to Kolkata and sees an enormous daily footfall, connecting major cities across the country.
