7 reasons why Sikkim has no railway connectivity

Extreme Mountainous Terrain: Sikkim is nestled in the eastern Himalayas, where steep slopes, deep gorges, and fragile landscapes dominate. Building railway tracks in such rugged terrain is a massive engineering challenge, requiring tunnels, bridges, and extensive land modifications.
High Seismic Activity: The region falls in a seismically active zone, frequently experiencing tremors. Constructing railway infrastructure in such an earthquake-prone area poses safety risks and demands advanced, costly technology to withstand potential disasters.
Land Constraints and Environmental Concerns: Sikkim's immaculate beauty comes with a price -- there's limited land availability for railway tracks without disturbing its delicate ecological balance. Cutting through forests, rivers, and mountains could lead to deforestation, landslides, and ecological damage.
Connectivity via Road and Air: Despite the absence of railways, Sikkim is well-connected. The National Highway 10 links it to West Bengal, and Pakyong Airport which provides air connectivity. The road network, though winding, remains the lifeline of transport.
Small Population, Limited Demand: With a population of just over 6.10 lakh, the demand for rail travel is not as high as in other Indian states. The existing roadways and shared transport services efficiently cater to the local commute and tourist influx.
Political and Strategic Sensitivities: Sikkim shares a border with China which makes railway expansion a strategic issue. The Union government must ensure that any infrastructure development aligns with national security concerns, especially near sensitive border areas.
Plans underway: Efforts are being made to connect the region with the railways. The Sivok-Rangpo Railway Project, a 44-km rail line connecting West Bengal to Sikkim, is under construction. However, due to tough terrain, environmental clearances, and engineering challenges, progress has been slow.
