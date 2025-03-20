Which is the richest railway station in India?

Indian Railways remains one of the strongest pillars of India's infrastructure and economic progress. The seamless connectivity fuels trade enhances employment opportunities and strengthens tourism—all of which generate substantial economic activity.
Image Source : Pixabay
With a vast network covering over 68,000 kilometers and transporting more than 2 crore passengers daily, Indian Railways is not only one of the largest railway systems in the world but also one of the most significant contributors to the country's revenue generation.
Image Source : Pixabay
From transporting coal, steel, food grains, and fertilisers to facilitating mass travel, Indian Railways brings in massive revenue through both freight and passenger services.
Image Source : Pixabay
India is home to thousands of railway stations, but do you know which one tops the list in terms of revenue? Let's uncover the richest railway station in the country that brings in the highest earnings for Indian Railways.
Image Source : Indian Railways
New Delhi is the highest revenue-generating railway station in India. It is a bustling epicentre in the national capital that generated over Rs 3,300 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.
Image Source : Indian Railways
With millions of passengers passing through New Delhi Railway station, it stands as a testament to India's dynamic mobility. The station's strategic location and state-of-the-art facilities make it a preferred choice for travellers nationwide.
Image Source : Indian Railways
Following New Delhi, Howrah Junction in Kolkata and Chennai Central (MGR Station) also feature in the top three highest revenue-generating railway stations in the country.
Image Source : Pixabay
