Which state gives more money to women under welfare schemes?

Several states offer monthly allowances to eligible women through schemes like Ladli Behna and Mahila Samman Yojana.
These schemes offer financial assistance to women, though the amount varies significantly across states.
The highest monthly help of Rs 2,500 is being given in Delhi and Jharkhand.
In Delhi and Jharkhand, eligible women receive Rs 2,500 per month under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana and Maiya Samman Yojana, respectively.
Haryana's new Lado Laxmi Yojana will provide Rs 2,100 monthly aid to eligible women.
In Karnataka, women get help of Rs 2,000 every month under Griha Lakshmi Yojana.
Women receive Rs 1,250 per month under the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh.
In Maharashtra, women get Rs 1,500 every month under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.
The West Bengal government provides Rs 1,000 per month to women under the Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme.
Tamil Nadu government also offers Rs 1,000 per month through the Magalir Urimai Scheme.
