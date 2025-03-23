Which is India's longest non-stop train?

Indian Railways, the world's fourth-largest network, operates over 13,000 trains daily across the country.
But do you know which train covers the longest non-stop journey in India? Let's explore
The Mumbai Central-Hapa Duronto Express is India's longest non-stop train, covering a distance of 493 km.
The train takes about 6 hours to reach Hapa from Mumbai and halts at just three stations along its entire route.
It departs from Mumbai at 11 pm and travels approximately 490 km non-stop, reaching its first halt at Ahmedabad at 4:50 am.
Earlier, the Trivandrum–Nizamuddin Rajdhani held the record, covering 2,845 km in 42 hours.
This train runs from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi to Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala.
Earlier, the train ran non-stop for 528 km between Kota and Vadodara. But with the addition of a stop at Ratlam, the non-stop stretch was reduced to 258 km.
Non-stop long-distance trains offer greater convenience by cutting travel time and helping passengers reach their destinations faster.
