A look at 5 countries with no military of its own

In a world where national defence often equates to military might, a few unique countries have chosen a different path. Whether for historical, political, or philosophical reasons, a few nations have no standing military of their own.
Even without their own Army, these countries continue to thrive and maintain security through strategic partnerships, police forces, or international agreements. Here's a look at five such countries in 2025 and how they manage to stay protected.
Costa Rica: Since abolishing its military in 1948, Costa Rica has become a global symbol of peace. Instead of armed forces, Costa Rica relies on its strong police force and international diplomacy.
Iceland: A NATO member without a standing army? That's Iceland. This North Atlantic island nation has no regular military forces, but its defence is guaranteed through a bilateral agreement with the US and its participation in NATO.
Liechtenstein: This tiny, picturesque country nestled between Switzerland and Austria abolished its army in 1868 due to high costs. Liechtenstein is a neutral nation and depends heavily on diplomatic goodwill and its close relationship with Switzerland. Liechtenstein maintains a small police force for internal order.
Panama: Panama abolished its military in 1990 after the US invasion that ousted military ruler Manuel Noriega. The country's 1994 constitution prohibits a standing army, instead emphasising a strong police and public security force. The Panamanian Public Forces handle border security and national defence duties.
Vatican City: The world's smallest independent nation has no military in the traditional sense. Its security is maintained by the Swiss Guard—an elite unit responsible for protecting the Pope and the Apostolic Palace.
