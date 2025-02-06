Which Indian state has no railway connectivity?

The Indian Railway network is the fourth largest rail system in the world.
According to estimated figures, approximately 3 crore passengers travel daily by train.
Indian Railways operates about 23,000 trains every day, out of which 13,000 are passenger trains.
Indian Railways is continuously upgrading its services with world-class facilities.
However, there is still a state in India where trains do not run because there is no railway line there.
On 16 May 1975, Sikkim joined India as the 22nd state, it has yet to be connected to the railway network.
To go to Sikkim by train, people have to get down at Siliguri or Jalpaiguri railway stations in West Bengal.
The government has initiated a railway project to connect Sikkim.
A new station expected to be completed by 2029.
