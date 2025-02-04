 Can planes or helicopters fly over Mount Kailash?

Mount Kailash, surrounded by beautiful landscape, is one of the most sacred mountains in the world.

It is located in the Himalayan range in Tibet.

Mount Kailash, remains unclimbed despite several attempts.

Now the question is, can a helicopter or a plane fly over Mount Kailash?

The answer is no, as flights over Mount Kailash are strictly prohibited.

Standing at 6,638 meters (21,778 feet), several challenges make flying over it difficult.

Due to low air density, the speed and engine of the aircraft are affected.

Mount Kailash is a revered pilgrimage site for four faiths : Buddhists, Jains, Hindus and Tibetan religion of Bon.

