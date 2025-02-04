Can planes or helicopters fly over Mount Kailash?

Mount Kailash, surrounded by beautiful landscape, is one of the most sacred mountains in the world.
Image Source : AI
It is located in the Himalayan range in Tibet.
Image Source : AI
Mount Kailash, remains unclimbed despite several attempts.
Image Source : AI
Now the question is, can a helicopter or a plane fly over Mount Kailash?
Image Source : AI
The answer is no, as flights over Mount Kailash are strictly prohibited.
Image Source : AI
Standing at 6,638 meters (21,778 feet), several challenges make flying over it difficult.
Image Source : AI
Due to low air density, the speed and engine of the aircraft are affected.
Image Source : AI
Mount Kailash is a revered pilgrimage site for four faiths : Buddhists, Jains, Hindus and Tibetan religion of Bon.
Image Source : AI
Next : Mahakumbh 2025: Which deities are worshipped during Kumbh Mela? Check here