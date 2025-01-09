Mahakumbh 2025: Which deities are worshipped during Kumbh Mela? Check here

Mahakumbh is organised once every 12 years. According to Hindu mythology, during this time, all sins are washed away by taking a holy bath.
Image Source : thekumbhyatra.com
During the Mahakumbh, certain deities are worshipped. As Mahakumbh 2025 is about to begin, let's check which gods and goddesses are beneficial to worship at the mega event.
Image Source : PTI
During the Mahakumbh, Goddess Ganga is worshipped, because the fair is held on the banks of the Ganga river.
Image Source : PTI
Mahakumbh is organised only after considering the positions of the Sun and the Guru (Jupiter). Hence, both Gods are worshipped during the fair.
Image Source : X
It is believed that Mahakumbh takes place on earth due to the drops of 'Amrit Kalash' that came out after Samudra Manthan (Churning of the ocean). Amrit Kalash is also related to Lord Vishnu, so Lord Vishnu is worshipped.
Image Source : X
Lord Shiva drank the poison that came out of Samudra Manthan and subsequently, he protected the universe, therefore Lord Shiva is also worshipped during Mahakumbh.
Image Source : PTI
During Mahakumbh, it is believed that by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the devotees attract fortune.
Image Source : X
If you are unable to attend Mahakumbh, then worship these gods and goddesses at your home on the date of the holy bath.
Image Source : PTI
Sadhus of different Akharas started arriving at Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj to take part in the Mahakumbh fair 2025.
Image Source : PTI
Next : Indian city where eating non-vegetarian food is illegal