With over 1.9 billion followers, Muslims make up nearly one-fourth of the world's population, making Islam one of the largest religions in the world.
Image Source : Social Media
India is a country where people of many religions, such as Islam, Hinduism, Christianity, and Sikhism, live together. Across the globe too, many countries have sizable Muslim populations. Yet, there exists one unique nation where not even a single Muslim resides.
Image Source : PTI
In a world that's growing increasingly diverse, it's rare to find a country with no Muslim population at all. Yet, there is one such nation that often sparks curiosity — Vatican City. It serves as a religious and cultural hub for the Catholic community.
Image Source : AP
Vatican City, the world's smallest independent country, is an ecclesiastical state ruled by the Pope. It has a population of around 800 people -- mostly clergy, church officials, and members of the Swiss Guard.
Image Source : AP
The Vatican City is unique in every way, including its religious composition. Islam, or any non-Christian faith for that matter, has no official presence here, making it the only country in the world with virtually zero Muslim population.
Image Source : AP
While neighbouring Italy has a vibrant and growing Muslim community, Vatican City remains an exception, quietly standing as a singular, faith-defined enclave in an otherwise pluralistic world.
Image Source : AP
Next : LeT to JeM to HuM, do you know the exact full forms of terror groups supported by Pakistan?