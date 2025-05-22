Founded by Hafiz Saeed, based in Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba initially operated in Jammu and Kashmir, on the Pakistan-India border, but by the first decade of the 21st century, the group had expanded its reach farther into India. The Kashmir region is claimed by both India, a largely Hindu country, and Pakistan, a largely Muslim country, and the dispute gave rise to many armed groups within Jammu and Kashmir.

