The full form of LeT is 'Lashkar-e-Taiba', which was founded in Pakistan in the late 1980s as a militant wing of Markaz-ud-Dawa-wal-Irshad, an Islamist organisation influenced by the Ahl-e-Hadith school of Sunni Islam. It ultimately seeks to establish Muslim rule over the entire Indian subcontinent.
Image Source : social media
Founded by Hafiz Saeed, based in Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba initially operated in Jammu and Kashmir, on the Pakistan-India border, but by the first decade of the 21st century, the group had expanded its reach farther into India. The Kashmir region is claimed by both India, a largely Hindu country, and Pakistan, a largely Muslim country, and the dispute gave rise to many armed groups within Jammu and Kashmir.
Image Source : X
One of the largest militant groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba is 'pro-Pakistan' regarding control of the region. The group opposes any concessions to India. Further, its leaders continue to express the desire to establish Islamic rule throughout India. The group has participated in several terror attacks targeting non-Muslim civilian populations in J-K in an effort to create a Muslim state.
Image Source : X
Lashkar-e-Taiba has been declared a terrorist organisation by the United Nations (UN) and India, along with several other countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Image Source : social media
The full form of JeM is 'Jaish-e-Mohammad', which means the Army of Mohammad. Pakistan-based Muslim cleric Masood Azhar founded the group after he was released by India in 1999.
Image Source : social media
Masood Azhar is the man behind JeM. He was born in 1968 in the city of Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab, which is central to understanding Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Image Source : x
The full form of HuM is 'Harkat-ul-Mujahideen', which is an Islamic terror group based in Pakistan that operates primarily in Kashmir. It is politically aligned with the radical political party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazlur Rehman faction (JUI-F). Longtime leader of the group, Fazlur Rehman Khalil, in mid-February 2000 stepped down as HUM emir, turning the reins over to the popular Kashmiri commander and his second in command, Farooq Kashmiri.
Image Source : social media
Khalil, who has been linked to Osama bin Laden and signed his fatwa in February 1998 calling for attacks on US and Western interests, assumed the position of HUM Secretary General. HUM operated terrorist training camps in eastern Afghanistan until Coalition airstrikes destroyed them during fall 2001. In 2003, HUM began using the name Jamiat ul-Ansar (JUA), and Pakistan banned the successor JUA in November 2003.
Image Source : x
Next : List of countries with nuclear weapons | Check here