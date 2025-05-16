List of countries with nuclear weapons | Check here

In the high-stakes arena of global politics, a select group of nations holds the most formidable ace up their sleeves—nuclear weapons. These countries form the exclusive club of nuclear powers, each with its own unique history, doctrine, and arsenal.
Image Source : iStock
Let's explore upcoming slides to know how many nations have nuclear weapons, what kind of firepower they command, and what it means for global security.
Image Source : Pixabay
The US was the first country to develop and use nuclear weapons, famously dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Today, it holds around 5,277 warheads, with about 1,770 actively deployed.
Image Source : Shutterstock
With roughly 5,449 nuclear warheads, Russia possesses the world's largest stockpile. A legacy of the Cold War, Russia's nuclear might is backed by advanced delivery systems, including hypersonic missiles like the Avangard and massive ICBMs.
Image Source : iStock
China has around 600 nuclear warheads. The country is also believed to be developing a full nuclear triad, including sea-based deterrents and long-range missiles like the DF-41.
Image Source : iStock
With about 290 nuclear warheads, France maintains a streamlined but effective force. Its nuclear doctrine is focused on deterrence and independence—Paris doesn’t rely on NATO for nuclear decisions.
Image Source : iStock
The United Kingdom's nuclear arsenal, estimated at 225 warheads, is entirely submarine-based. Its four Vanguard-class submarines roam the oceans, armed with American-made Trident II missiles.
Image Source : iStock
India's journey to nuclear capability culminated in its first test in 1974. Today, it holds around 180 warheads and follows a declared 'No First Use' policy. With neighbours like China and Pakistan, India's nuclear strategy is all about maintaining balance and strategic deterrence in South Asia.
Image Source : iStock
Pakistan, estimated to have around 170 warheads, developed its nuclear program in direct response to India. Unlike India, Pakistan does not follow a 'No First Use policy' and has integrated tactical nuclear weapons into its military planning.
Image Source : iStock
Israel neither confirms nor denies possessing nuclear weapons, but it is widely believed to have around 80 to 90 warheads. It has never conducted a public test but is suspected of a joint test with South Africa in 1979.
Image Source : iStock
North Korea is the most unpredictable member of the nuclear club. With an estimated 30 to 50 warheads, its real capabilities remain shrouded in secrecy. It has conducted multiple nuclear tests since 2006.
Image Source : iStock
Next : What happens if nuclear weapons are used?