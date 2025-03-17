Which city has 3 railway zonal headquarters in India?

Indian Railways is divided into several zones to manage operations more efficiently across different regions, and each zone is controlled by a Zonal Headquarters. As of now, there are 19 Railway Zones in India, each with its own zonal HQ. These zones are further divided into divisions, each managed by a Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).
Image Source : iStock
The railway headquarters oversee train operations, infrastructure, safety, scheduling, passenger amenities, and staff management for their respective zones. These are headed by a General Manager (GM), who reports directly to the Railway Board in New Delhi.
Image Source : Indian Railway
When it comes to Indian Railways, Kolkata proudly holds a unique distinction — it is the only city in India to have the headquarters of three different railway zones. The city also stands as a significant nerve centre in the vast network of Indian Railways.
Image Source : Railway Traveller Website
Eastern Railway (ER): It is headquartered at Fairlie Place, Kolkata. This zone primarily serves the eastern region of the country, covering parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar. ER operates busy routes like Howrah–Delhi and Howrah–Mumbai and is known for managing key stations like Howrah and Sealdah.
Image Source : Indian Railways
South Eastern Railway (SER): Based out of Garden Reach in Kolkata, SER was carved out of the erstwhile Bengal Nagpur Railway. This zone plays a critical role in freight movement, especially from the mineral-rich belts of Jharkhand and Odisha to ports like Haldia and Paradip.
Image Source : Social Media
Metro Railway Kolkata (MRK): This is India's first and only metro railway zone, dedicated entirely to urban transit. Headquartered at Kolkata Metro Rail Bhavan, MRK became an independent zone in 2010. It manages the city's iconic north-south metro corridor and is rapidly expanding, with multiple new lines under construction.
Image Source : Indian Railways
Next : Holi 2025 Investment Ideas: 7 schemes to get guaranteed returns