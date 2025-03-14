 Holi 2025 Investment Ideas: 7 schemes to get guaranteed returns

Holi 2025 Investment Ideas: 7 schemes to get guaranteed returns

Image Source : Pixabay

Holi 2025: Let's check out seven guaranteed return schemes that will help you get a regular income without any risk.

Image Source : Pixabay

Fixed Deposits: FD is one of the oldest ways to invest, and it offers a fixed amount at the end of the tenure that is available in the range of 7 days to 10 years.

Image Source : Pixabay

National Savings Certificates: Offered by the post office, you can start an NSC with a minimum deposit of Rs 1,000. It offers a 7.7 per cent interest rate compounded annually.

Image Source : Pixabay

Public Provident Fund: PPF offers a 7.1 per cent interest with a maturity period of 15 years. This is good for retirement financial planning.

Image Source : Pixabay

Employees' Provident Fund: The Minimum monthly contribution in EPF is 1,800, and the maximum is 12 per cent. It provides 8.25 per cent interest.

Image Source : Pixabay

Government and corporate bonds: They offer a fixed rate of interest that is fixed at the time of purchasing the bond.

Image Source : Pixabay

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: POMIS offers a guaranteed return at a 7.4 per cent.

Image Source : Pixabay

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: SCSS offers an interest of 8.2 per cent and can be started with a deposit of Rs 1,000.

Image Source : Pixabay

Next : When will India’s first hydrogen train run? Check route, features

Click to read more..