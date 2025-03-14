India’s first hydrogen train is scheduled to commence operations by March 31, 2025 on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.
With the launch of the hydrogen train, India will reduce carbon emissions and embrace cleaner energy sources.
India’s first hydrogen-powered train will have several impressive specifications including the top speed of 110 km/h, ensuring efficient travel. With a capacity of 2,638 passengers, hydrogen-powered train is designed to accommodate many commuters.
The hydrogen-powered train will be equipped with a 1,200 HP engine, marking it as the highest-capacity hydrogen-powered train in the world.
These hydrogen-powered train unlike the diesel locomotives will emit only water vapour, reducing pollution and the hydrogen fuel cells provide a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional fuels.
With the launch of hydrogen-powered trains, India will join the ranks of countries like Germany, China, and the UK, which have already adopted hydrogen rail technology.
