 Do you know when and where first AC train ran in India?

India's first passenger train ran on April 16, 1853, covering 34 km from Bori Bunder (Mumbai) to Thane.

But do you know when the first AC train ran in India?

India's first AC train began service on September 1, 1928, offering passengers relief from the heat.

During the British era, AC coaches were introduced in trains, but only Britishers were allowed to travel in AC coaches before India's independence.

Later, third-class coaches were introduced to accommodate the general public.

Punjab Mail was the first AC train in India and was originally known as the Punjab Limited.

This train used to run from Mumbai's Ballard Pier station to Peshawar (now in Pakistan), passing through Delhi, Bathinda, Firozpur, and Lahore.

Since independence in 1947, this train has been operating between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) in Mumbai and Firozpur in Punjab.

Today, the train is equipped with AC, sleeper, and general class coaches to cater to passengers of all categories.

