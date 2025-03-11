Every person in their life has travelled.
But have you ever wondered why trains run at a higher speed at night than during the day?
There are many reasons behind this. Let's know about it.
Trains get less signals at night, allowing them to run more smoothly without frequent stops.
During the day, trains halt more for local passengers, while night trains skip smaller stations, making them faster.
Daytime rail traffic is heavy with frequent halts due to passenger, freight, and shuttle trains. At night, fewer trains run, which allows for smoother and uninterrupted travel.
Less maintenance at night allows trains to run faster and more smoothly.
Lower nighttime temperatures reduce track friction, helping trains run faster and more efficiently.
At night, minimal movement of people and animals on the tracks allows trains to run faster.
