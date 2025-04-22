What is the meaning of Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train manufactured in India and it is often referred to as ‘Vande Bharat.
The real meaning of ‘Vande Bharat’ is ‘Salute to India’ or ‘Vande Bharat Express’ in Hindi. It is a symbol of India's ‘Make in India’ initiative and a testimony to Indian engineering capabilities.
Vande Bharat is a phrase used to express admiration for India. In the context of the Vande Bharat Express train, it signifies a symbol of India's technological advancements and national pride.
Vande is a phrase that comes from the Sanskrit word "vand," which means "to praise, celebrate, laud, or salute respectfully.
Bharat is a name for India, derived from the Sanskrit word "bharata," which means "to bear, carry".
Therefore, "Vande Bharat" essentially means expressing respect and admiration for the land and people of India.
Vande Bharat Express is the official name of the train, signifying ‘Salute to India’.
