From its modest beginnings during the British colonial era to becoming one of the largest railway networks in the world, Indian Railways has evolved into a symbol of national integration, economic progress, and public service.
Indian Railways is more than a transport system—it is a cultural, emotional, and economic force that connects the very soul of India. Its tracks run through the veins of the country, carrying stories, dreams, and people across cities, villages, hills, and deserts.
The affordable fares of Indian Railways make it the preferred travel mode for the majority of Indians -- from daily commuters to long-distance travellers, pilgrims, students, and families. The railways have become synonymous with mass accessibility and national unity.
Many of us have experienced train travel, and one common challenge is securing lower berth seats for elderly passengers, which often proves to be quite a task.
Even after opting for lower berth seats during ticket booking, passengers might not always get their preferred allotments. This often leads to inconvenience, especially for senior citizens, who are left with no option but to request fellow travellers to exchange seats.
However, the railways have now introduced new rules regarding the allotment of lower berths. Let's explore them in the upcoming slides.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that railways is working on a new initiative to ensure lower berth allotment for senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities. As part of this effort, the Railways is set to introduce an automatic seat allocation system that will prioritise these categories of passengers.
As per the new initiative, pregnant women, ladies above 45 years old, gents above 60 and women passengers above 58 will be automatically allotted lower berths while booking tickets. The allotment will be done based on the availability of the lower berths.
