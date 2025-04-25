What is the meaning of Namma Metro

If you are a resident of Bengaluru, you must have travelled in Namma Metro.
Namma Metro translates to ‘Our Metro’ in Kannada, the local language of Bengaluru where it is considered as lifeline for the commuters.
The name Namma Metro is used to denote a sense of ownership and pride in the city's rapid transit system, intended to be a public transportation option for all citizens.
Namma Metro has been a successful model for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
Namma Metro is India's first Metro rail project commissioned with 750V DC Third Rail Traction on Standard Gauge.
With an operational length of 76.95 kilometres, Namma Metro became the first underground metro system in South India.
Namma Metro increased its fares on 9 February 2025, making it the costliest metro system in India.
The fare hike of Namma Metro resulted in an over 100% increase on certain routes, later capped at 71% following public backlash.
Next : What is the full form of 'HP' in trains tickets of Indian Railways?
Click to read more..