In Indian Railways, HP stands for 'Physically Handicapped Quota' where the railways provides a handicapped quota for People with Disabilities (PwDs) in all trains, including reserved Express/Mail trains like- Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat train.
Handicapped quota guarantees a certain number of berths or seats in various classes for PwDs, irrespective of whether the train offers concessional fares.
To utilise the Handicapped quota, PwDs need to have a Unique Identity Card (UID) issued by Indian Railways.
The train ticket availability under 'Divyangjan Quota' is reserved for passengers with physical disabilities. They are assigned two berths for travelling. The lower berth is for the individual with disability, and the middle one is for their accompanying escort.
Specific berths are earmarked for PwDs in various classes, including sleeper, AC 3-tier, and SLRD coaches in Garib Rath trains.
Eligible persons with disabilities can apply for a 'Divyangjan Rail Card' to avail online booking facilities and concessions.
Differently abled persons may be eligible for fare concessions ranging from 50 per cent to 75 per cent, depending on the disability and the class of travel.
