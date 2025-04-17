 What is the full form of train?

There are very few people in the world who have not travelled by a train.

In India, millions of people travel by train in India. Railways serve as the lifeline of the nation by connecting nearly every corner of India.

Indian Railways uses various codes on train tickets to indicate different aspects of the booking like PNR, WL, RSWL, PQWL, GNWL, and more.

But have you ever wondered that the word "TRAIN" is actually an abbreviation and has a full form of its own?

Well, let us tell you what TRAIN stands for.

Just like JCB and TV have their own full forms, the word TRAIN also has a full form associated with it.

Well then, let us tell you what TRAIN actually stands for.

The full form of TRAIN is Tourist Railway Association Inc.

The word 'train' originated from the old French word 'trainer'. It means 'to pull', which is derived from the Latin word 'trahere'.

A train is a mode of transportation that operates on railway tracks and consists of multiple carriages or wagons.

Its primary purpose is to transport passengers or goods from one place to another efficiently.

