What is the full form of LB, MB, UB in Indian Railways?

As regular train passengers, you must get acquainted with some of the terminologies used by the Indian Railways.
In Indian Railways, LB stands for Lower Berth as it refers to the type of berth located at the bottom of the sleeping compartment in a train.
In Indian Railways, MB stands for Middle Berth as it refers to the middle sleeping berth position in a railway coach, typically in sleeper or AC classes. Other berth abbreviations include side berths like SU (Side Upper), SM (Side Middle), and SL (Side Lower).
In Indian Railways, UB stands for Upper Berth as it refers to the berth position in a railway coach that is located at the top level.
In Indian Railways, EC stands for AC Executive Class as it is a premium seating class within the AC Chair Car category. These EC coaches offer a more comfortable and spacious experience.
In Indian Railways, ETA stands for Estimated Time of Arrival as it refers to the projected time when a train will reach a particular station.
In Indian Railways, FC stands for First Class as it refers to a non-air-conditioned coach class with a higher fare than other classes like AC Chair Car and Sleeper.
