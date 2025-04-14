JCB machines are used for a different of tasks, including digging, lifting, loading, and demolition.
JCB came into the limelight after the bulldozer action carried out by the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh.
What makes JCB unique is that it can be operated from either side.
But do you know what it actually stands for?
The full form of JCB is 'Joseph Cyril Bamford,' the founder of the company.
What is the full form of JCB?
The yellow machine is often called JCB, but JCB is actually the company name, not the machine's name.
JCB is the name of the company that manufactures bulldozers and other heavy machinery.
The machine is officially called a "Backhoe Loader," but most people know it by the name JCB.
