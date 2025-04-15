What is the full form of IRCTC in Indian Railways?

Indian Railways serves everyone—rich or poor, urban or rural. It offers one of the most affordable means of travel, making it a blessing for the common man.
From daily office-goers and students to pilgrims and vendors, trains have been the great equaliser -- breaking social, cultural, and economic barriers across the length and breadth of India.
Most of us have booked train tickets and travelled by rail, but do we really know what IRCTC stands for? Let's find out in the next slides!
The full form of IRCTC is Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. Launched in 1999, IRCTC is a subsidiary of Indian Railways and plays a vital role in making your train travel smoother, more convenient, and even a bit more exciting.
IRCTC handles a wide array of services—right from online ticket booking to onboard catering and tourism packages. If you have ever booked a train ticket online in India, chances are you've already used IRCTC's services without even realising it.
What makes IRCTC so essential is its massive digital presence. The IRCTC website and mobile app serve millions of users daily, especially during peak travel seasons.
The IRCTC portal is not just about tickets—it offers meal booking, retiring room reservations, travel insurance, and even flight bookings.
And here's the cool part: IRCTC has also tied up with various banks and wallets to make payments hassle-free.
From Tatkal bookings to planning a family getaway to the hills, IRCTC has become an integral part of the Indian travel ecosystem.
