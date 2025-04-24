 What is the full form of DMRC in Delhi Metro

Those who are commuting in Delhi Metro on daily basis must be aware of the full form of the DMRC.

DMRC is a joint venture of the Central government and Delhi government, responsible for building and operating the Delhi Metro. 

The full form of DMRC is Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was established on 3 May 1995 with E. Sreedharan serving as its first managing director.

Later, Sreedharan handed over charge as managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to Mangu Singh on 31 December 2011.

The Delhi Metro makes approxmately 4,300 trips daily.

Delhi Metro is a rapid transit system that serves Delhi and the adjoining cities of Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh in the National Capital Region of India.

Delhi Metro consists of 10 colour-coded lines serving 289 stations, with a total length of 395 km.

