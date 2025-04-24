 What is persona non grata? Learn through pictures

India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took important decisions under PM Modi's leadership in the wake of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

India designated military advisors in the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi as persona non grata, which is a Latin term meaning "an unwelcome person".

India's decision was conveyed in a press briefing by Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

Persona non grata is widely used in the diplomatic sense for a foreign person whose entry or continued stay in a certain country is prohibited by the host country.

The term persona non grata got a diplomatic meaning at the 1961 Vienna Convention for Diplomatic Relations. Article 9 of the treaty allows any country to declare a person persona non grata.

A person who is declared persona non grata is to be recalled from a diplomatic mission. It also means that their functions stand terminated.

