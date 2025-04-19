What is the full form of TQ on train tickets?

TQ stands for 'Tatkal Quota' on the train tickets in Indian Railways. Every train has few seats available for booking a day before the train journey. These tickets are booked under the Tatkal Quota. Travellers who decide to travel last minute on a whim or due to some emergency can book tickets under this quota.
Tatkal Quota allows passengers to book tickets for urgent journeys, usually available a day before the train's departure. The booking window for Tatkal tickets opens at specific times- 10:00 am for AC classes and 11:00 am for non-AC classes.
A person can typically book a maximum of two Tatkal tickets (either sleeper or AC) per user ID within a specific time frame (8:00 am to 12 noon) on the same IP address. Tatkal tickets can be booked for all classes except First AC and Executive Class.
'Tatkal' literally means 'immediately'. Tatkal booking starts one day in advance (reduced from two days), excluding the day of journey, e.g. for a journey on 3rd, bookings would open at 10:00 am on 2nd; however, the day of journey is defined as the 'day of chart preparation'.
TQWL stands for Tatkal Quota Waitlist, a specific type of waitlist status associated with the Tatkal ticket booking system. If all Tatkal seats are booked, passengers may be placed on the Tatkal Quota Waitlist (TQWL).
TQWL tickets have a lower chance of being confirmed compared to General Quota Waitlist (GNWL) tickets, as GNWL is typically preferred during chart preparation. Indian Railways also reserves a small number of seats under Premium Tatkal Quota, which has an increased fare, for urgent travel needs.
Tatkal tickets are generally non-refundable, and the booking window of these tickets in Indian Railways closes quickly due to higher demand.
