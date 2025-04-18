What is the full form of POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS, FDR, JFK?

POTUS is commonly used for the President of the United States. Donald Trump is currently the POTUS.
FLOTUS is used for the First Lady of the United States. Melania Trump is thus the FLOTUS.
FDR is one of the most famous personalities in US history. It is used for Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States.
JFK is used to refer to the 35th president of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.
LBJ is the abbreviation of Lyndon Baines Johnson, the 36th president of the United States.
SCOTUS is the short form of the Supreme Court of the United States.
