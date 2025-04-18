 What is the full form of POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS, FDR, JFK?

What is the full form of POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS, FDR, JFK?

Image Source : AP

POTUS is commonly used for the President of the United States. Donald Trump is currently the POTUS.

Image Source : AP

FLOTUS is used for the First Lady of the United States. Melania Trump is thus the FLOTUS.

Image Source : AP

FDR is one of the most famous personalities in US history. It is used for Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States.

Image Source : Social/@historycalendar

JFK is used to refer to the 35th president of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Image Source : AP

LBJ is the abbreviation of Lyndon Baines Johnson, the 36th president of the United States.

Image Source : AP

SCOTUS is the short form of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Image Source : AP

Next : What is the meaning of PF in a train ticket?

Click to read more..