What is Cabinet Committee on Security, and who are its members?

Headed by PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Security discusses, debates, and acts as the final decision-making body on defence policy.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS)
Home Minister Amit Shah is a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).
S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, is also the member of India's apex body on matters related to India's security
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also participates in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meetings as its member.
Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, is also an attendee of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting.
Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan may also participate as one of the attendees in the CCS meeting.
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh may also be one of the attendees in the CCS meeting.
