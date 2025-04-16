What does NOSB on train tickets mean?

Indian Railways, one of the largest railway networks in the world, serves as the lifeline of the nation by connecting nearly every corner of India.
Every day, millions of people travel by train in India, with Indian Railways transporting an average of 24 million passengers daily.
To travel by train, it is essential to book your tickets in advance. You might have noticed that train tickets often contain several codes like CNF, WL, RAC, NOSB, and others.
These codes indicate the current status of your booking.
But have you ever wondered what NOSB on a train ticket means? Let's find out.
NOSB stands for No Seat Berth in Indian Railways terminology.
When NOSB is mentioned on a train ticket, it means you can travel even without a seat.
It is usually mentioned on train tickets of children under 12 years of age for whom no separate seat or berth is allotted, even though their details are included in the booking.
Children travel free under NOSB, as they don't get a separate seat and share it with the accompanying adult.
