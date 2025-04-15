Valid visa, passport required to purchase tickets for these trains

A valid visa and passport are required to purchase tickets for three trains that run between India and Bangaldesh.
A valid visa and passport are required to purchase tickets for Maitree Express that runs between Kolkata and Dhaka via the Gede-Darsana route.
Tickets for the for the Maitree Express train are available at Dhaka Cantonment railway station in Bangladesh and at Chitpur Station in Kolkata.
A valid visa and passport is required to purchase tickets for Bandhan Express that connects Kolkata in India with Khulna in Bangladesh via Petrapole-Benapole route.
Tickets for the Bandhan Express are available at Khulna railway station in Bangladesh and at Chitpur Station in Kolkata, India.
A valid visa and passport is required to purchase tickets for Mitali Express that runs between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka via Haldibari-Chilahati route.
Train tickets for Mitali Express are available at Dhaka Kamalapur railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh and at New Jalpaiguri railway station in Siliguri, India.
