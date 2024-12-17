TTE or TC: Who checks tickets during train journeys

The person responsible for checking the tickets is known as the Ticket Collector (TC) or the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).
Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) is responsible for checking tickets during train journeys.
They move through the train compartments to check passengers' tickets and verify the details.
If a passenger needs a seat and one is available, a TTE may allocate it to them for a reasonable fee.
On the other hand, a Ticket Collector (TC) is a railway employee authorized to check tickets at the railway station before the train departs.
TC's primary duty is to ensure that passengers have valid tickets before boarding the train.
They do not have the authority to verify tickets inside the train.
