5 moments of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her first Parliament Session

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen with a bag written 'Palestine' on it in Parliament
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a copy of the Constitution during her oath as Lok Sabha member
Brother Rahul Gandhi clicks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her first day as an MP in the Parliament
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra poses for a click with her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi
Next : Countries which are most reliant on coal in the world
Click to read more..