Train driver's monthly salary in India will surprise you

The person who operates and drives a train is known as a loco pilot.

But have you ever wondered how much a train driver earns per month? Here's the answer.

The role of a loco pilot in Indian Railways is classified under the Group B category.

In India, loco pilots start their careers as Assistant Loco Pilots.

A loco pilot's monthly salary ranges from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1 lakh, based on experience, grade, and the type of train operated.

At the entry level, a loco pilot earns between Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 per month.

As an experienced and senior-level loco pilot, the salary ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per month.

In addition to the salary, loco pilots also receive various benefits such as bonuses, allowances, pension, and other perks.

Train drivers also receive several allowances, including overtime allowance, night duty allowance, and dress allowance, among others.

