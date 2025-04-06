Train driver's monthly salary in India will surprise you

The person who operates and drives a train is known as a loco pilot.
Image Source : Freepik.com
But have you ever wondered how much a train driver earns per month? Here's the answer.
Image Source : PTI
The role of a loco pilot in Indian Railways is classified under the Group B category.
Image Source : PTI
In India, loco pilots start their careers as Assistant Loco Pilots.
Image Source : PTI
A loco pilot's monthly salary ranges from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1 lakh, based on experience, grade, and the type of train operated.
Image Source : PTI
At the entry level, a loco pilot earns between Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 per month.
Image Source : Pexels
As an experienced and senior-level loco pilot, the salary ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per month.
Image Source : Pexels
In addition to the salary, loco pilots also receive various benefits such as bonuses, allowances, pension, and other perks.
Image Source : Freepik.com
Train drivers also receive several allowances, including overtime allowance, night duty allowance, and dress allowance, among others.
Image Source : Pexels
Next : First female train driver of India | In pics